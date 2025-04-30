Risk for damaging winds, heavy rain as another round of storms move into region Thursday

MIAMI VALLEY — Another round of showers and thunderstorms will move into the Miami Valley on Thursday.

Storm Center 7’s Chief Meteorologist, Austin Chaney, will have the latest TRACK and TIMING LIVE on News Center at 5:00, 6:00 and 11:00.

The Miami Valley is under a slight risk for severe weather, or a level 2 out of 5, on Thursday.

Severe Weather Outlook (WHIO)

Storm Center 7 Chief Meteorologist Austin Chaney said several clusters of storms are possible through the afternoon and evening hours. Some of these storms could be strong to severe.

Damaging straight-line winds will be the main concern with these storms.

There is a risk of individual cellular storms, but the threat of hail and tornadoes is low.

Weather Hazards (WHIO)

