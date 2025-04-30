Local

Risk for damaging winds, heavy rain as another round of storms move into region Thursday

By WHIO Staff
MIAMI VALLEY — Another round of showers and thunderstorms will move into the Miami Valley on Thursday.

The Miami Valley is under a slight risk for severe weather, or a level 2 out of 5, on Thursday.

Severe Weather Outlook (WHIO)

Storm Center 7 Chief Meteorologist Austin Chaney said several clusters of storms are possible through the afternoon and evening hours. Some of these storms could be strong to severe.

Damaging straight-line winds will be the main concern with these storms.

There is a risk of individual cellular storms, but the threat of hail and tornadoes is low.

Weather Hazards (WHIO)

