Risk for damaging winds, heavy rain as another round of storms move into region Thursday

MIAMI VALLEY — Another round of showers and thunderstorms will move into the Miami Valley on Thursday.
The Miami Valley is under a slight risk for severe weather, or a level 2 out of 5, on Thursday.
Storm Center 7 Chief Meteorologist Austin Chaney said several clusters of storms are possible through the afternoon and evening hours. Some of these storms could be strong to severe.
Damaging straight-line winds will be the main concern with these storms.
There is a risk of individual cellular storms, but the threat of hail and tornadoes is low.
