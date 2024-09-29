City & county officials offer tips, resources as power outage continues

MIAMI VALLEY — Several emergency management agencies and local municipalities are offering resources and tips for those impacted by power outages throughout the Miami Valley.

The remnants of Hurricane Helene moved through the Miami Valley on Friday.

Powerful winds and heavy rain caused widespread damage and a large power outage, which impacted approximately 117K people at one point.

The Ohio Emergency Management Agency posted to social media reminding people of the dangers of downed power lines.

The Clark County Emergency Management Agency has posted important phone numbers for county residents and various reminders.

Dayton Police & Fire posted to social media reminding drivers what to do if the traffic lights are out at an intersection.

“If you come across an intersection with the traffic lights out please stop at the intersection and treat it like a 4-way stop. Work is being done to try to restore power but we do not have a timeline for when power will be back for all of the intersections currently without power,” the post said.

The City of Springboro is providing its residents with charging centers. As of Saturday, the Community Room at the City Building on 320 W. Central Avenue is open for charging, water, and coffee.

If you are still without power, you can contact AES Ohio at 877-468-8243, Duke Energy to report your outage at 800-543-5599, or Ohio Edison at 888-544-4877.

For more information on what you should and shouldn’t do during a power outage, click here.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story and provide updates.

