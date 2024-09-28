Firefighters find body in burning car in Ohio; Homicide detectives open investigation

CLEVELAND — Homicide detectives are investigating after a body was found in a car fire in Ohio Saturday morning.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Firefighters responded to a car fire at the intersection of East 138th Street and Aspinwall Avenue in Cleveland, our CBS affiliate WOIO-19 TV reported.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Local school district experiences ransomware attack
- Police asking for public’s help after man seriously injured in shooting near Springfield bar
- Man injured in stabbing near Huber Heights church, school
After extinguishing the fire, crews found a body inside of the burned car. Police were called around 2:15 a.m.
Cleveland police said the body was transported to the medical examiner’s office, according to WOIO-19 TV.
The Cleveland Police Homicide Unit is investigating this incident.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]