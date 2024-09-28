Local school district experiences ransomware attack

RICHMOND, Indiana — A local school district’s data services network was the target of a ransomware attack on Friday.

Richmond Community Schools posted to social media that student and staff information in the PowerSchool software system was breached.

“While there is no current evidence of misuse, RCS has shut down the data services network and is actively investigating the breach with the assistance of local, state, and federal agencies,” the social media post said.

The district said they are working to restore all of their systems, but it may take several days.

Richmond Community Schools will have a two-hour delay on Monday and no morning half-day preschool classes.

Buses will run two hours later than usual and teachers and staff are working on low-tech lesson plans for the first few days of the upcoming week, according to the district.

“RCS is taking this situation very seriously and we appreciate your patience and understanding as we work through this issue,” the post said.

