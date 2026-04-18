3 Ohio inmates issued reprieves of execution, rescheduled execution dates

OHIO — Governor Mike DeWine has issued three reprieves for inmates who were scheduled to be executed in 2026.

The reprieves were issued due to ongoing problems involving the willingness of pharmaceutical suppliers to provide the drugs to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction, according to a spokesperson.

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The following inmates were issued the reprieves:

James O’Neal, who was scheduled to be executed on Aug. 19, 2026, is now scheduled to be executed on Aug. 14. 2029.

Jerome Henderson, who was scheduled to be executed on Oct. 21, 2026, is now scheduled to be executed on Sept. 18, 2029.

Melvin Bonnell, who was scheduled to be executed on Nov. 18, 2026, is now scheduled to be executed on Oct. 18, 2029.

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