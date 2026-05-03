13-year-old dies after shooting; 18-year-old facing charges

COVINGTON, Kentucky — A 13-year-old has died more than a week after a shooting.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7 previously reported that the shooting happened on April 24 around 11:30 p.m. in the Eastside neighborhood of Covington, Kentucky.

TRENDING STORIES:

Officers responded to reports of a shooting at an apartment complex.

Upon arrival, officers located a 13-year-old victim with a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

They died from their injuries on Sunday, according to our news partners at WCPO.

Ryan Cupp, 18, turned himself in after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Witnesses told police the teen and Cupp were “playing around” with guns in the kitchen, court documents say.

Then, one witness told police they saw Cupp point a black gun with gold accents at the teen and pull the trigger, firing a round at the teen’s head, according to court documents.

Cupp was originally charged with first-degree assault for the shooting, but police said the charge will be upgraded to wanton murder.

Police have not identified the 13-year-old.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]