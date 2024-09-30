Dayton fire responds to ‘unprecedented’ number as storm moved through city

DAYTON — The Dayton Fire Department responded to an “unprecedented” number of calls over the past few days due to the weather.

As previously reported on News Center 7, the remnants of Hurricane Helene brought powerful winds and heavy rain to the Miami Valley.

Dayton fire crews responded to 279 calls on Friday and 181 calls on Saturday, according to a social media post from the department.

The department responds to an average of 120 calls a day.

“Our crews did an amazing job as they mitigated every incident,” the post said.

Eight members of the Dayton Fire Department have been deployed to Florida with Ohio Task Force 1.

“This hurricane caused widespread damage throughout much of the Eastern U.S. and our thoughts are with all of those who were impacted by this storm,” the post said.

