Ohio firefighter dies after ‘long battle’ with occupational cancer

PERRYSBURG TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A firefighter in Ohio has died after a “long battle” with occupational cancer, according to Perrysburg Township Fire and EMS.

Firefighter and Paramedic Troy Bernhard was a 28-year veteran of the Perrysburg Township Fire Department.

Bernhard leaves behind his wife and their two children.

“Troy was a friend to many of us inside and out of the firehouse. He was always good to crack a quick joke, and make you laugh! He was great with crafts and made several projects that are on display throughout the fire station,” the department said in a post.

According to the International Association of Fire Fighters, occupational cancer is the leading cause of death among firefighters.

Firefighters are exposed to various chemicals in the form of gases, particulates, and vapors while on the job, according to the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health.

“Some of these hazardous substances are byproducts of combustion or burning, such as benzene and formaldehyde. Others come from the materials burning or in the fire debris, such as asbestos from older structures,” according to the institute.

Firefighter funeral information will be announced in the coming days.

