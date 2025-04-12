‘We can’t sleep;’ Area neighborhood complains of loud noise from local plant

CENTERVILLE — People who live in southern Montgomery County say a loud noise is keeping them up at night.

News Center 7′s Malik Patterson speaks with neighbors and power plant officials about the noise LIVE on News Center 7 at 11.

A loud humming noise can be heard in a neighborhood near Yankee Street Power Plant. Occasionally, the neighborhood will smell like gas.

“You can smell gas in this whole area when the wind is blowing this direction,” Rebecca Quinones said.

Rebecca Quinones and Ritika Kurup have both lived in the Yankee Trace community for over five years.

It wasn’t until two years ago that they started consistently hearing the sound.

“Sometimes 12 or more hours, and you can’t sleep,” Quinones said. “It rattles our windows. It rattles people’s dishes. People get headaches. We can’t sleep.”

