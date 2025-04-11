Family of 13 displaced after fire from vacant house spreads to their home

DAYTON — A family of 13 is without a home after a fire started at a vacant house next door and then spread to their home.

News Center 7’s Amber Jenkins spoke to the homeowner. She said the vacant home was on a list to be demolished tonight on News Center 7 at 5:30.

News Center 7 reported about a fire on Warder Street on Thursday morning. It started at a vacant house and spread to a neighboring home where Ada Ramsey and most of her family were sleeping.

Ramsey said she and 10 kids woke up to their family home on fire. She and the kids got out and watched as flames ate away at 23 years of memories.

“The kids ran out with just the clothes, what they had on. Some of them didn’t even have shirts on,” she said. “Nobody had shoes and they just went out to the sidewalk.”

