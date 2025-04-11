1 injured after plane makes emergency landing in Augalaize County

AUGLAIZE COUNTY — A woman was injured after a plane made an emergency landing in Auglaize County Friday afternoon.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Around 1:30 p.m., Ohio State Highway Patrol was called to Southland Road, west of State Route 49.

TRENDING STORIES:

An investigation found that a Beechcraft was flying from Auglaize County Neil Armstrong Airport to Lewis University Airport in Illinois when it experienced engine failure, according to a media release.

The plane had to make an emergency landing in a field.

The 75-year-old pilot was not injured. His 74-year-old passenger was taken to an area hospital.

Alcohol and drugs are not suspected to be a factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group