1 injured after plane makes emergency landing in Augalaize County

AUGLAIZE COUNTY — A woman was injured after a plane made an emergency landing in Auglaize County Friday afternoon.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Around 1:30 p.m., Ohio State Highway Patrol was called to Southland Road, west of State Route 49.
TRENDING STORIES:
- ‘They ran him over;’ 911 call details moments person hit by 2 vehicles in deadly crash
- Eric Dane reveals ALS diagnosis
- Over a dozen firearms stolen from local gun store; $10K reward offered in investigation
An investigation found that a Beechcraft was flying from Auglaize County Neil Armstrong Airport to Lewis University Airport in Illinois when it experienced engine failure, according to a media release.
The plane had to make an emergency landing in a field.
The 75-year-old pilot was not injured. His 74-year-old passenger was taken to an area hospital.
Alcohol and drugs are not suspected to be a factor in the crash.
The crash remains under investigation.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group