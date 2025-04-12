Over 30 grams of meth, cocaine found during traffic stop in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — Over 30 grams of meth and cocaine were found during a traffic stop in Darke County.

On April 11, around 2:15 p.m., Darke County Sheriff’s Deputies initiated a traffic stop on an SUV driving on State Route 49 near Hollansburg-Sampson Road for a speed violation.

During the traffic stop, deputies deployed K9 Oakley, a drug-detecting dog, for a free air sniff on the vehicle.

K9 Oakley alerted to the presence of narcotics, and deputies searched the vehicle.

They found approximately 29 grams of methamphetamines and 1.5 grams of cocaine.

After further investigation, deputies arrested the passenger, 45-year-old Richard Armfield of Greenville, for two counts of possession of drugs, one count being a second-degree felony, the other a fifth-degree felony.

Deputies also seized $730.00 cash suspected to be tied to the drug activity, according to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

Armfield is being held in Darke County Jail pending his arraignment in Darke County Court.

Richard Armfield (Darke County )

