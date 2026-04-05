Coroner called to shooting near Dayton Children’s Pediatrics

DAYTON — At least one person is dead after a shooting in Dayton.

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The call came out at 6:10 a.m. to the intersection of Valley Street and Stanley Avenue, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatcher.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office confirmed to News Center 7 that they were called to the scene.

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In a 911 call, a man told dispatchers that a friend of his has been shot.

“He’s just laying here, he’s not moving,” the man tells dispatchers.

He said his friend “got into it with some boys.”

We are working to determine whether any suspects have been identified and to obtain additional details.

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