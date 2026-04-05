Home security video shows man running, loud popping sound during shooting in Dayton

DAYTON — A man was shot, and others were yelling for help in a Dayton neighborhood late Friday night.

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As reported on News Center 7 at 11:00, police and cruisers filled the 1900 block of Shaftesbury Road late Friday night.

Home security video shows a man turning around to make sure that he was not being chased.

A loud popping sound could also be heard in the background.

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Police and medics responded just after 11:30 p.m. to the 1900 block of Shaftesbury Road on a reported shooting, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

News Center 7’s Malik Patterson was also at the scene that night. He said the entire street was filled with police cruisers.

News Center 7 obtained video from a neighbor of one of the victims.

“Help! Help!” someone shouted as he ran.

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A neighbor who wants to remain anonymous said that this man not only ran around his home but was bleeding on his front porch. Neighbors are afraid that another shooting could happen again.

Several people called the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center, panicking.

“There’s a dude shot on our road, and they’re shooting again. They’re shooting at our cars,” a woman caller said.

She called 911 because she wanted to check on the man who was shot. But dispatchers told her not to.

“Don’t go out there. Stay inside,” the dispatcher said.

Dayton Police told our news crew that the man shown in the video was on a bike. He suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Dayton Police are working to determine how many people in total were shot.

Officers also found a bullet hole in a truck.

Patterson spoke with a man around the corner about what he heard.

“Almost like five. Real loud firecrackers going off when I was in my room,” said Brian Smith. “So, I walked out here, and within a couple of minutes, there were 10 police cars out here.”

He told Patterson that he feels like more crime has happened in his neighborhood.

“Is it concerning to you that the shooting right there?” Malik asked.

“Yup,” answered Smith.

He still wants to know what happened.

“I’d like to know what happened, you know, what went on here,” said Smith.

Dayton Police are working to determine how many people in total were shot.

We will continue to follow this story.

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