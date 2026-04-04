1 suffers non-life-threatening injuries after shooting in Dayton

DAYTON — Update @ 12:45 a.m.

One person is suffering from non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting late Friday night, according to Sergeant Dilley.

Dilley said the victim was shot at.

It is unclear how many people were shot.

Dilley said as of now, they have not located a suspect or person of interest.

We will continue to follow this story.

Initial Report:

One person was shot in Dayton late Friday night, a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor said.

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The shooting was reported in the 1900 block of Shaftesbury Road after 11:30 p.m.

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The supervisor said Dayton police and medics were called to the scene.

It is unclear how serious the injuries in this shooting are.

Additional information wasn’t immediately available.

This incident remains under investigation.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.

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