10-year-old suffers severe burns after viral ‘NeeDoh’ challenge

CLEVELAND — A new social media trend has left a 10-year-old Cleveland girl with severe burns.

The girl has second-degree burns on her hands and fingers, and it happened after she did “The Microwave NeeDoh TikTok Challenge,” according to our CBS news affiliate, WOIO.

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The mother of the child said her daughter was putting a ‘NeeDoh’ toy in the microwave to make it softer, unaware that it would burn her, as part of the viral online challenge.

“Anything with TikTok or social media, parents need to watch out for things like that. The NeeDoh says on the packaging don’t put it in the microwave,” said John Kearns from the Cleveland Fire Department.

Kearns said that her burns could have been so much worse, with burns to her face and hands.

The Ohio School Safety Center issued a warning in March, saying the challenge can lead to fires, burn injuries, and equipment damage.

Christine Eckert said parents need to watch what their kids are doing.

Mia Basit-Hightower said, “My niece is only 4 right now, but social media is only going to grow and grow by the time she gets to that age, so I do have concerns about that being online.”

Do not microwave the toy. Follow the manufacturer’s instructions, and educate children on the potential dangers of the trend.

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