Left lane blocked on I-70 in Montgomery County due to crash

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — The left lane on I-70 westbound is blocked due to a crash.
Around 6:25 a.m. Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) Troopers were called out to I-70 Westbound near State Route 48 on reports of a crash.
The left lane is blocked while troopers investigate, according to an OSHP dispatcher.
It is unclear if anyone was injured at this time.
This is a developing story.
