Left lane blocked on I-70 in Montgomery County due to crash

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — The left lane on I-70 westbound is blocked due to a crash.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Around 6:25 a.m. Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) Troopers were called out to I-70 Westbound near State Route 48 on reports of a crash.

TRENDING STORIES:

The left lane is blocked while troopers investigate, according to an OSHP dispatcher.

It is unclear if anyone was injured at this time.

This is a developing story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]





©2025 Cox Media Group