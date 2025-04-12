ODOT worker has ‘close call’ after car clips truck mirror

OHIO — An Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) worker had a ‘close call’ while on the job.

The ODOT Northwest Ohio District 1 shared on social media that one of their workers had a close call after a car clipped the side mirror of one of their trucks.

The car veered off course and clipped the side mirror of an ODOT truck, according to the post.

The ODOT worker was able to press themself against the vehicle just in time to avoid being hit by the car.

“It’s a chilling reminder of the risks we take when we’re not paying attention on the road,” the post read. “Drive like your life depends on it - because it does. Pay attention, for yourself and everyone else.”

