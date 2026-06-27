Police: 18-year-old woman shot, killed by boyfriend

TOLEDO — An 18-year-old woman was shot and killed by her boyfriend late Friday night, according to police.

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Around 8:37 p.m., police responded to a home in the 300 block of Burger Street in Toledo on reports of a person shot, CBS affiliate WTOL-11 reported.

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Upon arrival, officers found 18-year-old Terianna Hood suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

She was taken to the hospital, where she later died.

Police identified Hood’s boyfriend, 17-year-old Kaveion Turner, as the shooter.

Turner has not been taken into custody and is still on the run.

The shooting remains under investigation at this time.

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