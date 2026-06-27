Sheriff’s office honors late retired deputy’s legacy

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY — A local sheriff’s office is mourning the loss of a retired deputy.

The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office announced the passing of Norma “Kay” Moffitt in a social media post.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

Moffitt began her career with the sheriff’s office in 1977 as a dispatcher, before being sworn in as a deputy sheriff in 1989.

She earned the rank of Sergeant and was entrusted to oversee the Dispatch Center and Records Department.

After more than three decades with the sheriff’s office, Moffitt retired in 2007.

In the post, Moffitt was remembered as a mentor, a leader, and a friend to those who worked beside her.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]