Medical helicopter called to crash in Miami County

MIAMI COUNTY — At least one medical helicopter was called to a crash in Miami County on Monday, a Miami County dispatcher confirmed.
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The crash was reported at the intersection of W Stanfield Road and Washington Road around 5 p.m.
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The Miami County Sheriff’s Office is investigating this crash.
Additional details weren’t immediately available.
News Center 7 crews are heading to the scene to learn more information.
We will continue to follow this story.
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