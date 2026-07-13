Haitian immigrants fear uncertainty as TPS expires

SPRINGFIELD — In two weeks, immigrants with Temporary Protective Status (TPS) will not be allowed to work in the United States.

The city of Springfield has a large Haitian community, with at one point leaders estimated about 15 thousand lived in the city.

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News Center 7’s Taylor Robertson will be in Springfield with the latest on the ruling LIVE on News Center 7 Daybreak

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The US Supreme Court ruled on July 10 that immigrants who are in the United States under TPS will no longer be allowed to work.

The U.S Citizen and Immigration Services extended TPS-related work authorization for Haitian immigrants to July 24.

The Executive Director of the Haitian Community Support and Help Center says the fear and uncertainty have set in for them.

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