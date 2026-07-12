Local jewelry store announces closures after 5 decades

YELLOW SPRINGS — A local jewelry store announced that it will be closing its doors after 5 decades of service.

In a social media post, the Ohio Silver Co. in Yellow Springs announced its closure after 54 years.

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The store announced that it will have a closing sale starting on July 11.

In the post, the store said that they had stocked up on handcrafted jewelry when silver prices were at their lowest and are passing the savings on.

Everything must go, the post said, including fixtures and cases.

Additional discounts may be offered as the sale progresses.

All sales are final.

The store did not give a closing date.

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