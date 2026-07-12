Large number of dead fish appear in northern Ohio river

NAPOLEON — A northern Ohio river had a large number of dead fish that were found on Saturday afternoon.

The City of Napoleon said there is no concern about the quality of water being distributed by the Napoleon Water Treatment Plant after a large number of fish were found in the Maumee River, according to our CBS News affiliate, WTOL.

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This follows an investigation of a fertilizer spill that happened on July 3.

The city said that the dead fish were found near Meyerholtz Park.

During the investigation on Saturday, it was discovered that a dam set up to control the fertilizer spill had failed overnight due to heavy rainfall.

Water samples were taken from three locations around the Maumee River, starting near the mouth of Huston Creek, near the Napoleon water intake, and downriver near Vorwerk Park.

Tests by the Ohio EPA and the City of Napoleon have determined that the nitrate and ammonia levels were “well below the threshold for concern.”

The city said that they are now pulling water from the raw water line between the City of Napoleon and the City of Wauseon Reservoir.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources is conducting a 24-hour kill count.

The city said that there is also no concern over recreational use of the Maumee River.

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