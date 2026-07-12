1 person injured after shots fired in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — One person is injured after a reported shots fired in Dayton on Saturday night.

The call came out just after 11:30 p.m. to the intersection of Germantown Street and Liscum Drive, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatcher.

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The dispatcher confirmed that a woman was reportedly firing shots.

One person was injured.

News Center 7 is working to learn the condition of the person who was shot.

We will continue to follow this story.

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