1 person injured after shots fired in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — One person is injured after a reported shots fired in Dayton on Saturday night.
The call came out just after 11:30 p.m. to the intersection of Germantown Street and Liscum Drive, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatcher.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
TRENDING STORIES:
- Rain totals: How much did your neighborhood get?
- Police searching for man accused of stealing items from Beavercreek Walmart
- Flood Warning, Flood Advisory issued for parts of region
The dispatcher confirmed that a woman was reportedly firing shots.
One person was injured.
News Center 7 is working to learn the condition of the person who was shot.
We will continue to follow this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]