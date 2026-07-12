1 person injured after reported assault, shots fired in Dayton

DAYTON — One person is injured after a reported assault in Dayton on Saturday night.
The call came out just before 11 p.m. to the 2200 block of Germantown Pike, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatcher.
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The dispatcher said that the call was then upgraded to a shots fired.
It is unclear if the person who was injured suffered the injuries from the assault or the shots fired.
News Center 7 is working to learn the condition of the person and what led up to the incident.
We will continue to follow this story.
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