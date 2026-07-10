Donut Palace moving to new Huber Heights location

HUBER HEIGHTS — Donut Palace in Huber Heights will soon have a new location.
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The shop is relocating from 5115 Old Troy Pike to 6053 Brandt Pike, the owners recently announced on social media.
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“We’re bringing the same fresh donuts you know and love, along with new concepts and new items we think you’re going to love,” they wrote.
News Center 7 spoke to the shop’s manager, who said one of the new concepts will allow customers to see how the donuts are made.
They added that the shop will be in a larger space and an upgraded building.
An opening date for the new shop has not been set at this time, but the team is looking to late August to mid-September.
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