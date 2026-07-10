1 injured after motorcycle crash near Troy park

TROY — A person was injured after a motorcycle crash near a Miami County park on Friday.

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Officers and medics responded around 5:56 a.m. to a reported crash near Archer Park on Adams Street and Foss Way in Troy, according to Miami County dispatchers.

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Medics transported a person to an area hospital.

News Center 7 is working to learn their condition and what caused the crash.

We will continue to follow this story.

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