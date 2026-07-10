UPDATE: Firefighters respond to underground vault fire in Downtown Dayton

DAYTON — UPDATE @ 8:35 A.M.

Several firefighters responded to an underground vault fire in Downtown Dayton.

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Dayton Police & Fire said in a social media post that the vault fire is in the area of 34 W. Second Street.

They said that Second Street is closed between Main and Ludlow.

We will continue to update this developing story.

-INITIAL STORY-

Several firefighters responded to a reported fire in Downtown Dayton.

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Dayton firefighters and officers were dispatched around 7:19 a.m. to W Second and N Ludlow Streets on a reported fire, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatcher Center (RDC) supervisor.

TRENDING STORIES:

A viewer called our newsroom and said that several firefighters and officers were at the scene.

We have a news crew heading to the scene and will continue to update this story.

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