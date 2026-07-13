People demand justice 1 year after 7-year-old boy’s remains found in Dayton

DAYTON — People are still demanding justice one year after a boy’s remains were found in Dayton.

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News Center 7’s Kylie Bridgeman spoke with people who say this was avoidable tonight on News Center 7 at 11:00.

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Seven-year-old Hershall Creachbaum’s remains were found near the McClure Bridge exactly one year ago today, according to a previous report.

Creachbaum’s family gathered in Dayton and released balloons in his memory.

They were also joined by two local bike groups who are on a mission to heal their communities.

“This is an absolutely unnecessary situation,” said Viking Maye, Crusaders for Children. “This could have been avoided. 100 percent.”

Dan Rue of Eagle Riders was also there. Both said the same thing: if you see something, say something.

“So, it was nice to know we could all get together and come here at different clubs and meet and come for one common goal, to stop any kind of violence,” said Rue.

Both groups were here to support Hershall Creambaum’s family.

Ashley Johnson, Creachbaum’s mother, and Michael Kendrick, Johnson’s boyfriend, were arraigned on new charges back in April.

Kendrick faces four charges, with the most serious being murder.

He pleaded not guilty.

Johnson faces tampering with evidence and gross abuse of a corpse charges.

She also pleaded not guilty.

These Miami Valley bikers are fighting for justice. Not just for Hershall, but for kids everywhere.

“What we do is we get out and make a bunch of noise. We’re ugly, we’re bikers, we are hairy, we try to do all this and that,” said Maye. “But at the end of the day, we’re trying to raise awareness for the kids and say, ‘Hey, this needs to stop.’”

We will continue to follow this story.

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