Family speaks out after murder charge filed in 7-year-old Hershall Creachbaum’s death

DAYTON — New charges have been filed in the death of 7-year-old Hershall Creachbaum.

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News Center 7’s Malik Patterson spoke to the boy’s family about the update LIVE on News Center 7 at 11:00.

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Ashley Johnson, Creachbaum’s mother, and Michael Kendrick, Johnson’s boyfriend, were re-indicted on charges on Thursday.

Kendrick has been charged with murder, involuntary manslaughter, and endangering children.

Johnson has been charged with gross abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence.

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Hershall’s aunt, Jessica McNier, said she’s been waiting for this to happen.

“I was extremely happy. I started crying. I instantly called her like, you know, he’s indicted for murder, and I think she should be indicted for murder too,” McNier said.

Levaeh Benner, Hershall’s cousin, said their family hasn’t been the same since his remains were found in July 2025.

“How can a person be so cruel to hurt a disabled baby for literally no reason at all?” Benner said.

Family and friends said they still have many questions.

“I want to know why. I want to know why. What did you do to him? What did he do so wrong to that man? This so-called love to him,” McNier said. “They get to still breathe. He doesn’t.”

The Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office had a meeting to announce the new charges on Thursday.

Prosecutor Mat Heck said throughout the investigation, Kendrick and Johnson have told investigators multiple versions of what happened to Hershall.

“Hershall, an innocent 7-year-old autistic child, died, and neither the child’s mother nor her boyfriend reported the death to authorities, and in fact, attempted to cover it up,” Heck said.

Hershall was always known to be a happy child.

“They took one of the greatest gifts God could give somebody away from everybody who loved him,” McNier said.

Both Johnson and Kendrick are scheduled to be in court next Thursday.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

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