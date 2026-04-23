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New charges added for suspect in death of Darke Co. woman

By Steve Mehaffie, WHIO.com and Amber Jenkins
Peyton Beam in court (WHIO)
By Steve Mehaffie, WHIO.com and Amber Jenkins

DARKE COUNTY — A man accused of killing a woman he worked for is facing new charges in Darke County.

Ericka Kramer, 50, was a cheerleading coach at Ansonia High School.

Investigators said Peyton Beam killed Kramer, set her house on fire, and then showed up as a volunteer firefighter to help put the fire out.

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Despite the new charges, the judge kept Beam’s bond at $5 million and explained why.

“There’s really no new information before the court compared to what the court entertained a week ago at the initial appearance on the complaint. So, the court will maintain and continue the bond as previously ordered, $5 million,” Judge Filehman said.

Beam, 22, didn’t have much to say during Thursday’s court appearance. On top of the aggravated murder and arson charges, third-degree tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse were added.

According to investigators, they believe Beam killed Kramer and then set her house on fire on April 10.

The prosecutor’s officer said Beam “was called out as a firefighter to respond to the scene. Under the guise of being a firefighter, he was one of the first people to get to the property with the house on fire.”

Court records showed he worked for Kramer as a farm hand, but his attorney mentioned his clean record.

“He has no criminal record. He’s a volunteer firefighter, as well as being a certified fireman. And even though the charges are serious, so are his constitutional rights as a presumption of innocence,” said John H. Rion.

Beam’s attorney filed for a bond reduction. The judge agreed to a hearing on that at a later date.

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