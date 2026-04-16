‘She was like a second mother to all of us;’ Community holds vigil for coach who was found dead

DARKE COUNTY — A community is mourning the loss of a beloved cheerleading coach who was killed in a shooting and house fire in Darke County.

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News Center 7’s Xavier Hershovitz will be in Darke County LIVE with the latest information on News Center 7 Daybreak.

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Hundreds of people gathered at Ansonia High School on Wednesday night to honor Ericka Kramer, who was killed on Friday.

A group of high school cheerleaders told News Center 7 that they are lost without their coach.

“She was like a second mother to all of us, and she always cared about our health, our mental health, and she was just amazing,” Isabella Obringer said.

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