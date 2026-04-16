Ohio Secretary of State returns home from duty with state’s Army National Guard

OHIO — Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose has returned home after his overseas deployment.

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News Center 7 previously reported that LaRose was activated for duty with the Ohio National Guard in March.

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LaRose shared in a social media post that he was “grateful to be back home in Ohio.”

He is a U.S. Army Reservist and a decorated Green Beret.

The Northeast Ohio native returned home after a decade in service, WCPO-9 reported.

LaRose was elected to the Ohio Senate and became Secretary of State in 2018.

He rejoined the Army as a reservist in 2021.

At the time, he said, “Being a soldier is part of who I am.”

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