Ohio Secretary of State activated for duty with state’s Army National Guard

OHIO — Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose was recently activated for duty with the Ohio Army National Guard, according to our media partner WCPO-9 TV.

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LaRose, 46, is a U.S. Army Reservist and a decorated Green Beret.

Details on what he is doing with his unit were not immediately available.

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The Northeast Ohio native returned home after a decade in service, WCPO-9 reported.

LaRose was elected to the Ohio Senate and became Secretary of State in 2018.

WCPO-9 reported that he rejoined the Army as a reservist in 2021.

At the time, he said, “Being a soldier is part of who I am.”

The Secretary of State’s activation comes a few weeks after three Ohio servicemembers with the 121st Air Refueling Wing were killed during a refueling mission in Iraq.

LaRose will continue to serve as the secretary of state; however, the assistant secretary of state will work on his behalf if necessary, WCPO-9 reported.

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