Sheriff speaks out after being stabbed in northeastern Ohio

WAYNE COUNTY, Ohio — A northeastern Ohio sheriff is speaking out after he and one of his deputies were stabbed.

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As previously reported, Wayne County Sheriff Thomas Ballinger and Sergeant Dan Broome were stabbed while responding to a suspicious person call in the 9000 block on Congress Road.

Chad Palmer, 33, of Orrville, has been identified as the suspect, according to our CBS affiliate, WOIO-19.

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Palmer was arrested during a large manhunt several hours after the stabbing.

Ballinger told WOIO-19 that they saw Palmer and got out to talk to him.

At that time, Palmer allegedly attacked them with a pocket knife.

“I don’t remember seeing the knife, but I remember not seeing his hands,” Ballinger said.

The sheriff had a stab wound to the arm and is waiting to see if he needs surgery, our affiliate reported. He has since been released from the hospital.

The sergeant was stabbed in the waist, but is now recovering at home.

He was transported to a local hospital, but flown to Akron City Hospital due to the amount of blood loss.

Palmer was found hiding in a structure near the woods.

While inside, he found gasoline in the shed and doused himself with it, and went live on Facebook.

Wayne County Captain Paul Brumme said the livestream helped them track Palmer, but they also used other “investigative tactics,” WOIO-19 reported.

No charges have been filed yet, but Brumme said he will likely face multiple felonies.

“We continue to train, but every situation is different,” Ballinger added.

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