Sheriff, deputy stabbed in northeastern Ohio; suspect in custody

WAYNE COUNTY, Ohio — A suspect is in custody after a sheriff and a deputy were stabbed in northeastern Ohio on Tuesday.

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Cleveland stations FOX 8 and News 5 reported that one of the people stabbed was Wayne County Sheriff Thomas Ballinger.

The suspect was taken into custody in the 9000 block on Congress Rd. just before 2 p.m., CBS-affiliate WOIO reported.

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The situation began late Tuesday morning and involved dozens of first responders, including deputies, troopers, SWAT members, U.S. Marshals, and paramedics.

The deputy and the sheriff were stabbed around 11 a.m.

The search for the suspect lasted until 12:57 p.m., when deputies said he was finally found in a shed in the woods.

The suspect is known to law enforcement.

He was believed to have been under the influence and suffering from mental health issues.

The suspect found gasoline in the shed and doused himself with it, the sheriff’s office told WOIO.

Northwestern Local Schools was placed on soft lockdown during the incident.

We will continue to follow this story.

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