Clark County coroner resigns after nearly 8 years

CLARK COUNTY — A local coroner has resigned after nearly eight years of service.

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Clark County Coroner Susan Brown submitted a letter of resignation to the county commissioners dated Feb. 13.

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News Center 7 obtained the letter, which lists the effective resignation date as May 22.

“Please know that this decision (based on family illness) was not made lightly and comes after careful consideration,” Brown wrote.

Brown was appointed to the position after Dr. Richard Marsh retired in October 2018.

She spent 11 years at the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office, specializing in forensic pathology, before becoming coroner.

“It has been my privilege to serve Clark County. Thank you for understanding this matter,” Brown wrote.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

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