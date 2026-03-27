3 victims arrive at hospital after shooting in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — Three shooting victims arrived at a local hospital after reports of shots being fired in a Dayton neighborhood Thursday night.

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Dayton Police were called to the first block of N. Orchard Avenue on a shots-fired report around 7 p.m., according to Lieutenant Eric Sheldon.

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“Officers located a possible suspect vehicle as well as three occupants on Hallwood Ave,” Sheldon said, adding that a scene was located.

Three victims, an 18-year-old man, a 20-year-old woman, and a 21-year-old man, arrived at a local hospital by a private vehicle with gunshot wounds.

All three victims had minor, non-life-threatening injuries.

The case remains under investigation by detectives from the Dayton Police Department’s Violent Offender Unit.

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