Ohio mother accused of starting apartment fire with her children inside

COLUMBUS — An Ohio mother is facing charges after she allegedly set an apartment on fire with her children inside, according to our media partner WBNS-10 TV.

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Hawa Hassan, 30, was indicted on two counts of aggravated arson and four counts of endangering children in Franklin County.

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The fire happened at an apartment building in the 3700 block of Eakin Road on May 1, our media partner reported.

Investigators determined that the fire started in a bedroom and had been set intentionally.

Witnesses said they heard alarms and heard Hassan say she started the flames, WBNS-10 reported.

Court records indicate that multiple residents, including children, were inside the building when the fire started, which created a substantial risk of serious physical harm.

Another witness saw four children who said their mother threatened to kill them and started the fire with a lighter, according to an affidavit obtained by WBNS-10.

The investigation found that these children were Hassan’s.

She remains booked at the Franklin County jail on a $2 million bond, our media partner reported.

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