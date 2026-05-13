Ohio mother accused of starting apartment fire with her children inside

COLUMBUS — An Ohio mother is facing charges after she allegedly set an apartment on fire with her children inside, according to our media partner WBNS-10 TV.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Hawa Hassan, 30, was indicted on two counts of aggravated arson and four counts of endangering children in Franklin County.
TRENDING STORIES:
- 15-year-old suffers burns after science experiment at local school
- Local police help capture fugitive wanted for murders in Belgium and Albania
- Alex Murdaugh’s murder conviction overturned
The fire happened at an apartment building in the 3700 block of Eakin Road on May 1, our media partner reported.
Investigators determined that the fire started in a bedroom and had been set intentionally.
Witnesses said they heard alarms and heard Hassan say she started the flames, WBNS-10 reported.
Court records indicate that multiple residents, including children, were inside the building when the fire started, which created a substantial risk of serious physical harm.
Another witness saw four children who said their mother threatened to kill them and started the fire with a lighter, according to an affidavit obtained by WBNS-10.
The investigation found that these children were Hassan’s.
She remains booked at the Franklin County jail on a $2 million bond, our media partner reported.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]