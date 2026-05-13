Hundreds of students been treated at Dayton Children’s for taking other people’s medication

Dayton Children’s said more than 400 children and teens have been rushed in so far this year due to ingesting something they shouldn’t.

One of the most recent incidents happened when a student at a school on West Riverview Avenue in Dayton swallowed a relative’s prescription medication.

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News Center 7’s Mike Campbell spoke with people at Dayton Children’s about how to stop this threat. Hear more about this alarming trend on News Center 7, starting at 5.

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It’s all about prevention education. Almost all of us have prescription medication in our homes that children and grandchildren shouldn’t get into. If they do, there’s a good chance they will end up in the emergency room.

Dispatchers sent police and medics to Dayton Leadership Academy on May 7. First responders and school leaders identified four fourth-grade students who swallowed pills.

Their investigation revealed the pills belonged to the brother of one of the students. The serious health reactions hospitalized one of the fourth graders.

Abbey Pettiford is an injury prevention outreach supervisor at Dayton Children’s. “It’s a dangerous situation. We never want kids to be able to do that.”

Pettiford said almost everyone has prescription medications in their home. The first step to stop problems is prevention.

>> Previous Report: 9-year-old hospitalized after group of minors take pills at Dayton school

>> Previous Report: 4th grader brings pills to Dayton school; Administrators investigating

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