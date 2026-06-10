Local sheriff’s office investigating multiple thefts; looking for owners of stolen property

DARKE COUNTY — A local sheriff’s office is investigating multiple thefts throughout the county.

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The Darke County Sheriff’s Office shared on social media that they are currently investigating multiple reports of theft throughout the county.

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As a result of the investigations, deputies have recovered stolen property from the residence of a known suspect.

The sheriff’s office said that some of the property recovered at the residence may be connected to thefts that have not yet been reported.

“We are asking all residents, especially those in the rural areas north of the City of Greenville, to check their personal belongings, outbuildings, garages, and other property to determine if anything is missing,” the sheriff’s office said in their post.

If you believe you have been a victim of theft or discover missing property, contact the Darke County Sheriff’s Office at 937-548-2020 to file a report.

Reporting suspected thefts will help investigators in identifying stolen property and returning it to its rightful owners.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information relating to the thefts should contact the sheriff’s office.

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