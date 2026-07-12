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Cleveland Guardians draft former area high school baseball player in MLB Draft

By John Tisdell, WHIO.com
Parker Dillhoff Photo contributed by UNLV Athletic Department (via UNLVRebels.com) (UNLV Athletic Department (via UNLVRebels.com))
By John Tisdell, WHIO.com

LEBANON — A former area high school baseball player has been selected in the 2026 Major League Baseball (MLB) Draft.

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The Cleveland Guardians picked former Lebanon High School baseball player Parker Dillhoff in the 18th round of the 2026 MLB Draft.

He played his senior year of college baseball at UNLV, according to his college bio page.

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UNLV Baseball congratulated him on social media.

“Back in his home!” They wrote. “With the 543rd pick in the 2026 #MLBDraft, the Cleveland Guardians select Parker Dillhoff!!”

Lebanon Athletics also congratulated Dillhoff on social media.

“Congrats, PD! Once A Warrior…#AlwaysAWarrior,” they said.

Dillhoff was a two-year letterwinner at Lebanon High School. He helped lead them to the school’s first district title as a senior in 2022, his college bio page said.

He threw a one-hit shutout, striking out 14, in the title game.

Dillhoff went 4-5 this past season for UNLV.

He had a 7.53 ERA in 15 starts and led the team with 94 strikeouts.

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