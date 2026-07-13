Rapper arrested outside of venue where he was performing

LAMAR COUNTY, Georgia — A rapper in Georgia was arrested on an outstanding warrant outside of a venue where he was performing.

Tavorian Lindsey, rapper “Lil Toonk” was taken into custody on Saturday night in Lamar County, according to our sister station, WSB-TV.

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The outstanding warrant was for homicide charges related to a May 6, 2024, incident in Fulton County.

Lindsey was arrested near Crawford Road near the Club Rendezvous, where he was performing.

Deputies located multiple weapons, including rifles, handguns, and other evidence.

Lamar County Sheriff Brad White praised his team for professionalism.

“The successful apprehension of this homicide suspect is a direct result of the strong partnership between our agencies and the dedication of the men and women who serve our communities every day,” White said. “We are proud to assist our law enforcement partners in bringing violent offenders into custody safely.”

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