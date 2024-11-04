Driver crashes into convenience store in Xenia

XENIA — A car ended up inside a convenience store in Xenia Monday evening.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7′s Malik Patterson is speaking with employees about what happened. He will have the latest details LIVE on News Center 7 at 5:00.

TRENDING STORIES:

Xenia police and medics were called to the crash at E-Z Stop Foodmart on West Second Street around 2 p.m.

Photos from iWitness7 viewers show the car fully into the store.

We will continue to update this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



