Driver crashes into convenience store in Xenia

XENIA — A car ended up inside a convenience store in Xenia Monday evening.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
News Center 7′s Malik Patterson is speaking with employees about what happened. He will have the latest details LIVE on News Center 7 at 5:00.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Dayton fire responds to ‘unprecedented’ number as storm moved through city
- Death toll rises from Helene while supplies are rushed to North Carolina and Florida digs out
- Unsolved double murder in Ohio to be featured on Netflix series
Xenia police and medics were called to the crash at E-Z Stop Foodmart on West Second Street around 2 p.m.
Photos from iWitness7 viewers show the car fully into the store.
We will continue to update this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]