6 arrested after illegal drug investigation

RICHMOND — Six people were arrested after an investigation into illegal drug activity in Richmond, according to the Richmond Police Department.
According to police, they responded to 77 calls for service over the past year, with 32 of those calls happening in 2025 alone.
Residents expressed concerns about suspicious activity, illegal drug use and theft to law enforcement, which prompted officers to begin monitoring and secure a search warrant for the home.
Police executed the search warrant on April 2 and arrested six people.
Brittney Harmon was charged with maintaining a common nuisance and possession of a syringe, both are felonies.
Jeremy Jacob, Lori Martin and Lisa Presley were charged with maintaining a common nuisance, a felony.
Levi Johnson and Garly Lady were charged with visiting a common nuisance, a misdemeanor.
Indiana law defines a “common nuisance” as a property that is used for illegal activities.
Officers released the elderly homeowner into the care of his family.
