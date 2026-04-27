Homeless services provider declares bankruptcy, ending operations in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY — A non-profit organization is declaring bankruptcy and ending its operations serving the homeless community in Springfield and Clark County.

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Sheltered Inc. Board President Ross McGregor said they’ve “exhausted every avenue to continue” operations but would be ceasing operations at Norm’s Place and Hartley House on May 30.

“Without a reliable stream of funding from the County Commissioners it has become unsustainable,” McGregor said.

Services at Norm’s Place and Hartley House will end on May 22, before the final day of operation the next week.

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McGregor claims an ongoing lawsuit with the Clark County Commissioners is a “major factor in ending operations.”

As News Center 7 previously reported, Clark County sued Sheltered Inc. for breach of contract in 2024, alleging that Sheltered Inc. did not give the county documentation proving what it spent tax dollars on.

The county stopped sending the organization funding, but approved over $65,000 in grant money in December 2025. The shelter previously said that money would last until April.

The organization disputes the claims in the lawsuit and denies any wrongdoing.

The case is currently set to go to trial in July.

Sheltered Inc. staff are currently working with clients and partner agencies to come up with transition and discharge plans.

In a statement, the City of Springfield extended its gratitude to Sheltered Inc.’s staff, volunteers, board members, and donors for their service.

“We thank Sheltered Inc. for its longstanding partnership in helping meet a vital community need,” Community Development Director Logan Cobbs said. “Their work has touched countless lives over the years. While this news is difficult, the City has been proactively working to ensure continuity of services, and we are currently in contract negotiations with a new provider to continue shelter and homelessness support services for our residents.”

The city is continuing to plan and coordinate with local partners to try to minimize disruption for those currently relying on Sheltered Inc.’s services.

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