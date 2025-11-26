City’s only men’s homeless shelter could close due to lack of funding, lawsuit

SPRINGFIELD — Springfield’s only men’s homeless shelter said a lawsuit could force the place to close.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The women’s and children’s shelter is across the street. Both shelters are run by Sheltered Inc.

The board president said it costs more than a million dollars a year to run both.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Lack of funding leading to closure of local shelters

Clark County is suing Sheltered Inc. and has stopped sending money to help run the shelters.

“We’re at the point now where we have to make some very real decisions, and unfortunately, it’s going to impact people who need the help the most,” Ross McGregor, board president of Sheltered Inc, said.

McGregor said before the county filed the civil lawsuit, Sheltered Inc. used Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) money to pay employees and run the shelter.

That was money the county distributed.

TRENDING STORIES:

When the county filed suit in August 2024, the money stopped.

The lawsuit alleges Sheltered Inc. did not give the county documentation proving what it spent tax dollars on.

Including money spent on things like bus passes, gas cards, food, and administrative services.

“Which we dispute,” McGregor said.

Clark County Commissioner Melanie Wilt said this battle has gone on for three years.

The county has not been able to move forward with Sheltered Inc. without seeing what the shelter did with the money.

“We feel we’ve provided them all the information necessary to make a determination,” McGregor said.

He said the shelter now needs to find $100,000 if they want to keep the men’s shelter open after Jan. 2.

Along with men having nowhere to go, shelter workers will lose their jobs.

“I don’t want anybody to think this is an answer, because really it’s just putting a bandaid on the problem,” McGregor said.

The City of Springfield issued a statement Tuesday, stating that Sheltered Inc. did not reach out to them looking for help before announcing the possible closures.

The city said the mayor immediately directed other city workers to find community partners to help the people who would be impacted.

“Unfortunately, the people that are impacted the most are the ones that have the least resources to help themselves,” McGregor said.

The county’s lawsuit said it wants the shelter to pay back $25,000.

Wilt said they want to see Sheltered Inc. get back on its feet and fulfill its mission.

Currently, there is a hearing on the issue set for February 9.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group