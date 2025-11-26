Man accused of stealing several trail cameras from local Walmart

BEAVERCREEK — Police are looking for a man they said stole several trail cameras from a Walmart.

Beavercreek police said the man entered the Walmart on Pentagon Boulevard, grabbed the cameras, and walked out through the general merchandise doors.

Walmart told police the cameras were worth $510.

The alleged thief left the area in a Ford Fusion.

Anyone who can recognize the man or has any information is asked to contact Ofc. Ashworth at (937) 426-1225 ext. 135 or by email at ashworthd@beavercreekohio.gov.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Beavercreek’s police app.

Theft vehicle Beavercreek (Beavercreek police)

