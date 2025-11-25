Questions about snow returning to the Valley

DAYTON — The first area of low pressure that moves toward the Ohio Valley, visits us today. Rain holds across the Miami Valley throughout the morning and afternoon, but will lighten into the overnight hours.

Temperatures will fall quickly behind this area of low pressure, dropping into the 30s as early as late morning Wednesday. This means any moisture leftover behind the low will fall in the form of snow.

No “real” accumulation is expected. North of I70 may see a light dusting.

The second attempt of snow will arrive Saturday and Sunday. There are a lot of questions with the placement of the next low and the timing it arrives. Not only that, but will temperatures stay below freezing?

The best forecasters wait to three days out to give a forecast for precipitation type and totals. Our Storm Center Seven team will keep you up to date as the week progresses and more certainty is there.

